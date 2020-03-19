Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Chinchilla Magistrates Court
IN COURT: Chinchilla Magistrates Court
News

IN COURT: 51 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today

Zoe Bell
by and Zoe Bell
19th Mar 2020 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, March, 19.

  • Allwood, John Paul
  • Bligh, Victor Thomas
  • Boshammer, Kieran Luke
  • Bound, Chloe Julie, Miss
  • Button, William Roderick
  • Carlo, Taylor Maree
  • Claydon, Dane Cameron
  • Cortes, Jye Miles, Mr
  • Denholm, Adam Stuart, Mr
  • Dhaliwal, Beant Singh
  • Doll, Kristy Mirinda
  • Duncan, Jason Jeremy
  • Fuller, Lakisha Tianna
  • Gibson, Katrina Mona-Margaret
  • Gilligan, Andrew Brian
  • Hammermeister, Joshua Desmond
  • Hanson, Tai John
  • Hardy, Jahkara
  • Harry, Corey Leigh
  • Hicks, Corey Raymond
  • Hoddle, Dean Robert, Mr
  • Holland, Kellie Patricia
  • Holland, Kellie Patricia Joan
  • Hooper, Tia
  • Hooper, Tia Louise
  • Jackson, Kahlia Maree, Ms
  • Jackson, Nicole-Louise
  • Johnson, Darryl Raymond Lyle
  • Jones, Breanna Jessie Storm, Miss
  • Kelly, Brett James
  • King, Jyi Andrew
  • Large, Matthew Joel, Mr
  • Lauder, Ethan Douglas
  • Leeding, Shane Anthony
  • Lees, Thomas Richard
  • Lindsay, Natasha-Lee Danielle, Ms
  • Lovell, Hayley Jane
  • Melhuish, Megan Maree, Miss
  • Moffat, Micheal Raymond
  • Morgan, Anthony John, Mr
  • Palmer, Elizabeth Margaret Joyce, Miss
  • Potter, Garrie Edward George
  • Reid, Patricia May
  • Smillie, Joshua David
  • Smith, James Richard, Mr
  • Stark, Terry Phillip
  • Stuart, Isabel, Mrs
  • Walker, Deborah Ann
  • Walker, Gary John, Mr
  • White, Hayley Louise
  • Young, Cortney Marree 
chinchilla chinchilla court court courtlist crimes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        premium_icon ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        News Doctors are fielding so many aggressive demands for COVID-19 tests and medical certificates that security guards will be brought in to patrol fever clinics.

        State’s Chief Health Officer handed unprecedented powers

        premium_icon State’s Chief Health Officer handed unprecedented powers

        Politics State’s Chief Health Officer to issue and set fines, cancel election

        Roma’s biggest event cancelled due to COVID-19

        premium_icon Roma’s biggest event cancelled due to COVID-19

        News ROMA’S biggest weekend of the year has been cancelled, as the COVID-19 crisis...

        PM: Kids could miss ‘year of education’

        PM: Kids could miss ‘year of education’

        Education The PM has defended his decision to keep schools open