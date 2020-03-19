IN COURT: 51 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today
AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, March, 19.
- Allwood, John Paul
- Bligh, Victor Thomas
- Boshammer, Kieran Luke
- Bound, Chloe Julie, Miss
- Button, William Roderick
- Carlo, Taylor Maree
- Claydon, Dane Cameron
- Cortes, Jye Miles, Mr
- Denholm, Adam Stuart, Mr
- Dhaliwal, Beant Singh
- Doll, Kristy Mirinda
- Duncan, Jason Jeremy
- Fuller, Lakisha Tianna
- Gibson, Katrina Mona-Margaret
- Gilligan, Andrew Brian
- Hammermeister, Joshua Desmond
- Hanson, Tai John
- Hardy, Jahkara
- Harry, Corey Leigh
- Hicks, Corey Raymond
- Hoddle, Dean Robert, Mr
- Holland, Kellie Patricia
- Holland, Kellie Patricia Joan
- Hooper, Tia
- Hooper, Tia Louise
- Jackson, Kahlia Maree, Ms
- Jackson, Nicole-Louise
- Johnson, Darryl Raymond Lyle
- Jones, Breanna Jessie Storm, Miss
- Kelly, Brett James
- King, Jyi Andrew
- Large, Matthew Joel, Mr
- Lauder, Ethan Douglas
- Leeding, Shane Anthony
- Lees, Thomas Richard
- Lindsay, Natasha-Lee Danielle, Ms
- Lovell, Hayley Jane
- Melhuish, Megan Maree, Miss
- Moffat, Micheal Raymond
- Morgan, Anthony John, Mr
- Palmer, Elizabeth Margaret Joyce, Miss
- Potter, Garrie Edward George
- Reid, Patricia May
- Smillie, Joshua David
- Smith, James Richard, Mr
- Stark, Terry Phillip
- Stuart, Isabel, Mrs
- Walker, Deborah Ann
- Walker, Gary John, Mr
- White, Hayley Louise
- Young, Cortney Marree