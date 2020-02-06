Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Chinchilla Magistrates Court
IN COURT: Chinchilla Magistrates Court
News

IN COURT: 41 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today

Zoe Bell
by and Zoe Bell
6th Feb 2020 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, January, 6.

  • Alsop, Raelene Kay
  • Brown, Kevin Wayne
  • Butler, Damien James
  • Carlo, Harold Wayne
  • Desatge, Tane Saul, Mr 
  • Erb, Kirri Alexandra
  • Farrell, Robert Arthur Richard, Mr
  • Hammond, Essie May
  • Himstedt, Talekah Alexander, Ms
  • Himstedt, Talekah Sharice
  • Hodson, Noah Robert
  • Hodson, Noah Robert, Mr
  • Holland, Kellie Patricia
  • Holland, Kellie Patricia Joan
  • Hooper, Tia
  • Hooper, Tia Louise
  • Isles, Cindy Lee, Miss
  • Jackson, Nicole-Louise
  • Johnson, Darryl Raymond Lyle
  • Johnston, Troy Daniel
  • Jones, Breanna Jessie Storm, Miss
  • Kermond, Ashley Michael Damien, Mr
  • Lauder, Ethan Douglas
  • Lovell, Hayley Jane
  • Marsden, Douglas John
  • Mcintosh, Kelvin Paul, Mr
  • Newman, Tyson Phillip
  • Nixon, Sarah Kathleen
  • Oram, William James
  • Parrinder, Nicholas Ryan,
  • Poplawska, Rehannan Gibson
  • Schneider, Tony Daniel, Mr
  • Simmons, John Phillip
  • Sullivan, Lindsay Anthony
  • Thiedeke, Amanda Joy, Miss
  • Thompson, Ricky Edward, Mr
  • Thompson, Ricky Edward, Mr
  • Thomson, Anna Marie
  • Wells, Kerryn-Lee Michelle
  • Wilson, Brendan Charles
  • Wyles, Alexander Patrick
chinchilla chinchilla court court courtlist crimes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three people in swift water flood rescue

        premium_icon Three people in swift water flood rescue

        News SWIFTWATER rescue crews were retrieving three people, who are trapped on high ground and surrounded by floodwaters near Taroom.

        Dog dies a hero protecting family from snake

        premium_icon Dog dies a hero protecting family from snake

        News Family heartbroken after snake kills precious pet.

        Rainfall floods roads south of Chinchilla

        Rainfall floods roads south of Chinchilla

        News Steady rain over the past 24 hours has led to flash flooding in the Tara/Wieambilla...

        Juveniles on joyride in stolen car evade police

        premium_icon Juveniles on joyride in stolen car evade police

        News Southwest police are following the a group of kids in a stolen car.