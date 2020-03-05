IN COURT: 28 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today

Menu
IN COURT: Chinchilla Magistrates Court
5th Mar 2020 8:51 AM
AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, March, 5.

  • Allwood, John Paul
  • Bacon, Malcolm Bernard
  • Bawden, Jack Samuel Casley, Mr
  • Button, William Roderick
  • Carlo, Taylor Maree
  • Davis, Tammy Louise
  • Drabsch, Paul Michael, Mr
  • Flanagan, Kaylee Therese, Miss
  • Fuller, Lakisha Tianna
  • Gibson, Katrina Mona-Margaret
  • Hardy, Jeffrey Carl, Mr
  • Hoddle, Dean Robert, Mr
  • Hodson, Noah Robert
  • Holder, Edward
  • Howlett, Georgie Marie
  • Jackson, Jaiel
  • Large, Matthew Joel, Mr
  • Luck, Kerry James
  • Marschke, Luke Cecil, Mr
  • Mcclelland, Bradley Michael, Mr
  • Melhuish, Megan Maree, Miss
  • Morgan, Anthony John, Mr
  • Newman, Olivier Richard Edwin, Mr
  • Nixon, Sarah Kathleen
  • Poplawska, Rehannan Gibson
  • Richardson, Dean
  • Turvey, Beau Lachlan
  • Wells, Kerryn-Lee Michelle 
