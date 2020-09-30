Policeman shot in line duty tells his story in Dalby

RESILIENCE AND COURAGE: Senior Sergeant Daryl Elliott Green will launch Words for Wellbeing at a special event to be held at the Dalby Leagues Club on 14 October 2020. Picture: WDRC

A QUEENSLAND police senior sergeant who was shot in the line of duty will visit the Western Downs to discuss strength, resilience, and courage in the face of adversity.

Senior sergeant Daryl Elliott Green will be launching Words for Wellbeing at the Dalby Leagues Club on October 14, in partnership with Western Downs Libraries.

The Queensland Police Service Valour Awardee and Lifeline Ambassador was shot in the face and the shoulder while on duty in Brisbane in 2000, and now he is telling his story to help others.

Western Downs Regional Council spokeswoman for community and cultural development councillor Kaye Maguire said it was an honour to welcome Daryl to the region to discuss the importance of looking after your physical and mental health.

"Daryl has an inspirational story of strength, courage and resilience, and it's fantastic he is making the journey to the Western Downs to share his experiences," she said.

"The series is aimed at supporting and encouraging residents to look after their health both inside and out and covers topics that impact mental and physical health and wellbeing such as anxiety, depression, stress, relationship issues, diabetes, pain management and much more."

Words for Wellbeing is a collection of books, audio books, DVDs and digital resources which have been hand selected by health care professionals, and is funded by the Queensland Government.

The launch is a COVID safe event and early registration is strongly encouraged so appropriate arrangements can be made.