Frances and Troy Thompson, on their wedding day, on February 14, 1995, on the jetty at Coral Sea Resort.
Couple who tied knot on Valentine’s Day return for 25th

Deborah Friend
14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
A COUPLE who tied the knot in the Whitsundays on Valentine's Day, 25 years ago, have returned to the same spot to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Frances and Troy Thompson were married on February 14, 1995, at Coral Sea Resort.

A quarter of a century later, they returned to the same place, with Frances booking a short break at the resort as a surprise anniversary present for her husband.

The couple, who now live in Sydney, arrived in the Whitsundays on Thursday, February 13, and woke on Valentine's Day - their anniversary - to the tropical sights and sounds they remember so well.

The couple lived in the Whitsundays for eight years, from 1992 to 2000, and ran Airlie Beach Water Sports & Sail, on the Airlie Foreshore (where the lagoon is now).

"We wanted to recreate the day," Mrs Thompson, who now has two children with Troy, said.

"We thought it would be a bit of fun to stay the night and recreate it - have a drink and a meal - and have some photos taken, like we did 25 years ago - get an updated photo of us now.

"I still have my wedding dress, but I can't do the zip up, so I got to buy a new dress for the occasion!"

The 1995 Valentine's Day wedding did not go unnoticed at the time.

"We were actually Coral Sea Resort's first ever wedding reception, and a story appeared in the Whitsunday Times about it," Mrs Thompson said.

The service was at St Catherine's Church, Proserpine, and family and friends came from all over Australia, and also from England, where Frances is from originally, for the wedding.

Mrs Thompson has visited the Whitsundays a couple of times since they left, as her sister still lives in the area.

"We always love coming back to see family and friends, it's such a special place and, of course, we will always have the memories of our wonderful Valentine's Day wedding here."

