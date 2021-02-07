Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A house fire has reportedly destroyed all the belongings of a Curra couple this morning. Picture: Peter Ristevski
A house fire has reportedly destroyed all the belongings of a Curra couple this morning. Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

Couple ‘lost everything’ in overnight Curra house fire

JOSH PRESTON
6th Feb 2021 10:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Curra couple have reportedly "lost everything" in a destructive house fire that burned on an Atkinson Rd property last night.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed this morning paramedics remained on standby at the fire as of at 7.41pm last night, and no patients were treated and no hospital transports were required as of that time.

A Facebook post by Curra community member Jesica Billiau said the two occupants had lost everything in the fire, and implored locals to help with recovery efforts.

Locals are answering the call to help a Curra couple left devastated by a house fire this morning.
Locals are answering the call to help a Curra couple left devastated by a house fire this morning.

"As everyone knows ... there was a house fire last night and they have lost everything," Ms Billiau wrote.

"Please if anyone could help with bedding, a tent, a mattress, blankets, sheets, towels, clothes, food, toiletries etc please message me so I can let them know or pick up stuff for them.

"I know it would be greatly appreciated please."

Ms Billiau's post had been met with multiple responses and offers to help in the hour since it went live this morning.

It's unclear at this stage how the fire started.

More to come.

gympie fires gympie news gympie region house fire
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lights, camera, action for Western Downs cinema upgrades

        Premium Content Lights, camera, action for Western Downs cinema upgrades

        Council News Chinchilla film fanatics will be treated to an upgraded cinematic experience with Western Downs Regional Council ready to commence improvements.

        Driver suffers facial injuries after crashing into tree

        Premium Content Driver suffers facial injuries after crashing into tree

        News Paramedics rushed to reports a driver had suffered injuries after crashing into a...

        MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Premium Content MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Politics How Queensland MPs answered euthanasia question

        HUMBLE BEGINNINGS: Story behind Helping Hands’ creation

        Premium Content HUMBLE BEGINNINGS: Story behind Helping Hands’ creation

        Community After immigrating to Australia from South Africa and New Zealand, Carmen Evans...