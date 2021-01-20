Couple hurry wedding after dad’s crushing diagnosis

Jasmine Middleton was overwhelmed by the generosity of the community who have helped ensure her terminally ill father could attend her wedding to partner Luke Mahoney. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Jasmine Middleton was overwhelmed by the generosity of the community who have helped ensure her terminally ill father could attend her wedding to partner Luke Mahoney. Picture: Patrick Woods.

A Coast bride is overwhelmed with emotion after the business community pulled together to help her terminally ill father walk her down the aisle.

Jasmine Middleton's father Neil was last month diagnosed with terminal cancer and given weeks to live, sparking fears he would not be there for the wedding she had planned for 2022.

"I was heartbroken, confused and very emotional," she said.

"Dad's all I've ever had.

"I wasn't brought up by my mum.

"It's been me and him forever."

Cancer was detected in Mr Middleton's throat after doctors noticed part of his jaw had eroded.

"Two weeks later it was twice the size," Ms Middleton said.

"If he was to have it removed there would be no quality of life left."

She and her finance of nine years Luke Mahoney had been saving to pay for their nuptials and couldn't afford to move their date for a second time following a COVID-19 postponement last year.

Jasmine Middleton and her partner Luke Mahoney will get married on January 31. Photo: Patrick Woods.

The couple were stunned by the community's support after a close family member posted their story to the Sunshine Coast Community Board Facebook page.

From the dresses to hair and makeup and a reception venue, 13 Sunshine Coast businesses donated products and services at no cost to the couple.

The mother of two said she was extremely grateful for the support.

"It means everything to have him there because he is not only the father of the bride but the mother of the bride," she said.

"The community effort is shocking; I'm lost for words and I'm never lost for words.

"It's overwhelming, I never would have imagined this would happen."

The pair, whose love story began 15 years ago when they meet as neighbours, plan to get married at Point Arkwright on January 31, enjoy their reception at the Coolum Surf Club before spending four nights at Noosa River Retreat in Noosaville.

Jasmine Middleton and her partner Luke Mahoney (right) are thankful to business owners like Weddings By Kathy owner Kathy O’Grady (left) who donated their services. Photo: Patrick Woods.

Weddings by Kathy owner Kathleen O'Grady will officiate the ceremony.

She said it was a privilege to be involved in the celebration.

"Jasmine said she just wanted the two special men in her life who have been her dad and now her husband to be there and she thought it wasn't ever going to happen," she said.

"It's lovely to see the smile on her face knowing it's actually going to happen."

Photo Finish Makeup Noosa, What I See Photography, Bloomin Creation, Blooms of Noosa and Liquid Radio were also among the businesses who donated their services.