Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside their home.
Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside their home.
Crime

Police investigate suspicious death of elderly couple

by Cormac Pearson
17th Dec 2020 7:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside a home in Brisbane's south.

Police were called to Ulinga Crescent in Parkinson at 3pm to conduct a welfare check.

They then found the man and woman dead inside what is believed to be their house.

Investigations into the suspicious deaths are under way and a crime scene has been declared at the home.

Originally published as Couple found dead in Brisbane southside home

crime death murder parkinson suspicious death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Dalby’s shocking attacks in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Dalby’s shocking attacks in 2020

        Crime FROM police assaults to coward punches, here are some of the most shocking attacks heard in Dalby Magistrates court this year.

        Southwest Qld communities receive second bite of relief

        Premium Content Southwest Qld communities receive second bite of relief

        Community A PARTNERSHIP between Goondir Health Services and an Australian food rescue...

        Qld employers won’t rule out compulsory vaccination

        Premium Content Qld employers won’t rule out compulsory vaccination

        Health Big Queensland employers leave door open to ‘no jab, no job’ rule

        Chinchilla Magistrates Court: who's appearing today

        Premium Content Chinchilla Magistrates Court: who's appearing today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court