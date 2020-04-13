Couple cancel wedding for a second time

A couple whose wedding venue burnt down during the bushfire crisis have said "it felt like a bit of a joke" when they had to cancel their wedding because of coronavirus.

Doctors Max Allin and Greta Geninson were supposed to get married on April 11 at the Kangaroo Valley Bush Retreat, but their dreams were dashed over Christmas when the venue was destroyed by bushfires.

"We booked it before we got engaged, that is how much we liked it," Mr Allin told the Sydney Morning Herald about the venue.

Doctors Max Allin and Greta Geninson were supposed to get married on April 11.

The couple found a new wedding venue in Berry, but two weeks ago they had to call off the wedding due to coronavirus.

"It felt like a bit of a joke, to be honest," Ms Geninson said. "The other worry was because we've got so many friends in medicine, it meant that half of them were going to be working or in quarantine."

"Greta is Jewish and she's convinced that this is happening because she ate a piece of Christmas ham," Mr Allin joked.

The doctors usually work at Royal North Shore hospital in NSW, but they were in Western Australia when the borders were closed due to coronavirus so decided to stay and work at Geraldton's Regional Hospital instead.

Despite not being able to have their wedding on the weekend, the couple still had a small celebration thanks to their co-workers.

"Everyone baked cakes and cupcakes," Ms Geninson said. "It's not the same but it's nice working with people who are really trying their hardest to make you feel happy."

Max Allin and Greta Geninson shared this photo on the weekend.

Mr Allin shared a photo on Facebook from what was meant to be his wedding day with the caption: "Supposed to be surrounded by our friends and family today, but instead Greta and I are working and only able to speak to those people via the internet. It's a strange world we live in now. Stay home so I don't feel like we are missing out for nothing."

Mr Allin and Ms Geninson have now changed their wedding date to September 25 and are hopeful there will be no more natural disasters or global pandemics to ruin their day.

"I think honestly our mothers would have coronaries if we told them we were cancelling it again," Ms Geninson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Originally published as Couple cancel wedding for a second time