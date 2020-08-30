‘Coup’: Seven poaches The Voice from Nine

The Nine network has ben left Voice-less after arch-rival Seven snaffled the reality show juggernaut from under its nose.

Nine had failed to renew its contract for The Voice following nine hugely successful seasons on air and Seven snapped up the ratings winning show on Friday.

"This is a coup for Seven," triumphant Seven boss James Warburton told The Sunday Telegraph.

"Adding The Voice to our 2021 program slate is another brick in the wall of our content-led growth strategy of using proven, power formats.

"The Voice is a television megabrand that will deliver on our promise of more tent poles, audience growth and consistency across the year."

Sonia Kruger, pictured with Seven West Media chief executive James Warburton, will host the revamped The Voice. Picture: Nick Wilson

The Voice has consistently been one of the top rating shows since its launch in 2012.

Sonia Kruger, who defected to Seven earlier this year, will return as host of the revamped The Voice on Seven.

The shake-up puts into question the future of current coaches on the show Delta Goodrem, Kelly Rowland, Boy George and Guy Sebastian.

Over the nine seasons, other judges have included Kylie Minogue, Joel Madden, Seal, Ricky Martin, Keith Urban, Ronan Keating, Joe Jonas and Jessie J.

The deal was realised in just 24 hours last week and signed off by production company ITV on Friday afternoon.

Channel 9 did not exercise its option to renew the production within the required time frame, although it is understood that they were hoping to pick it up again.

In an opportunistic move, Seven snapped up the rights and ITV were only too happy to take a new direction instead of continuing negotiations with Nine.

Carefully considered changes will freshen up the format, Warburton said.

"It is all up for grabs," he said.

"It has been left for the past few years so there hasn't really been any renewal of the format, look, dynamic and it is the same with the judges. It has just been the same old, same old."

Warburton confirmed The Voice will continue to be shot in Sydney.

"This deal literally happened overnight Thursday and was signed Friday," he said.

"We are going to crunch the time frame down considerably. We have a whole new more efficient and cost effective streamlined production and roll out schedule which will concentrate the format over less episodes and shoot over a much shorter time frame.

"The blinds (blind auditions) are what drives ratings, then straight into semis and the final over fewer weeks, giving viewers what they want and what rates."

Delta Goodrem has been with The Voice from the beginning.

The move came after Seven this year injected new life into older formats Big Brother and Farmer Wants A Wife, both of which were big hits for the network.

ITV Studios Australia managing director David Mott said it was "a truly significant day".

"It is the beginning of a new era of The Voice in Australia which is still the biggest entertainment brand globally," he said.

"Seven did not hesitate in securing the rights when this opportunity came up and we cannot wait to get cracking on the series for 2021 … and to welcome Sonia back to the biggest entertainment stage on Australian television."