Country music icon to spend Easter in Roma

A LOVE of getting out into the bush and sharing country music with his fans has prompted Australia’s golden boy of country music to head west for Roma’s 43rd annual Easter in the Country.

Lee Kernaghan will be accompanied by the Wolfe Brothers, and both promise to ensure the Easter Saturday concert is a musical extravaganza.

The event will kick off after the Iron Jack Rodeo, and will be a culmination of four days of Outback festival entertainment.

“It will be fantastic to get back out west to Roma and team up with the Wolfe Brothers for a concert that I am certainly looking forward to,” Kernaghan said.

“I will be playing songs from my new album ‘Backroad Nation’ and of course the crowd favourites from years gone by.

“All roads lead to Roma in 2020, so join me and the Wolfies for a huge night of Australian country music.”

Tom Wolfe of the Wolfe Brothers said the concert was really a two-for-one deal.

“The Wolfe Brothers will be opening the show, and then joining our great mate Lee for the second part of the evening,” he said.

“We love getting out to the bush and sharing our music with the fans. It has been a while between drinks for us in Roma, so we plan to make it one hell of a show.”

For Committee Chairwoman Jenny Flynn, the time to bring big names out to Roma is right.

“The time is right to reconnect with Queensland’s Outback and remember it is never too late to visit a mate in 2020 at Queensland’s premier Easter event,” she said.

Roma’s Easter in the Country is a multi-day family event, incorporating all things quintessentially Queensland Country.

“This year’s highlights include Matt Golinski’s Tucker Under the Stars, world-class Bull Riding and Rodeo, Monster Easter egg hunt, and of course some of the best country music ever seen out west,” Mrs Flynn said.