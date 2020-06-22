Council’s plans to bring big business to Western Downs

CHARGES on infrastructures around the Western Downs will be temporarily waived to incentivise economic growth and progress in the region.

The Infrastructure Charges Incentive Scheme adds to the comprehensive offerings under Council’s COVID-19 Recovery Package, and will target Industry, Aged and Health Care, Tourism, Intensive Agriculture and Commercial (Business) development approvals.

Deputy Mayor and Spokesman for Planning and Environment Cr Andrew Smith said the policy would give strong incentive to industries looking to set up operations and for current businesses looking to expand.

“We’ve seen an incredible response to Council’s COVID-19 Recovery Package announced in May, and we want to build on this support and continue our efforts to generate economic activity right across the region,” Cr Smith said.

“Our region has had it tough in recent years and as a Council we want to make sure we’re doing all we can to give the region the economic certainty it needs to recover, while building a stronger future for the Western Downs.

“There has never been a better time than now to develop in the Western Downs with Council also waiving Planning Application Fees.”

Infrastructure charges apply to development approvals for any Material Change to recover Council costs associated with necessary upgrades to trunk infrastructure networks as a result of the development.

Cr Smith said the temporary incentive would waive those charges on eligible developments, as a means of encouraging progression and completion of new and existing approvals on targeted growth industries.

“The aim is to ultimately increase investment to the region; accelerate development; create more jobs and in turn increase our population,” he said.

“We also want to give certainty to the community that the job will be done, which is why Council will be ensuring those developments which are eligible for the waiving of infrastructure charges are completed and operating within two years under the policy terms, and are compliant with the conditions of approval.

‘This is about incentivising appropriate development in the region, which in turn boosts jobs and creates new opportunities for residents and visitors for generations to come.”

Ali Davenport, CEO of Toowoomba Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE) said this announcement from the WDRC was excellent news for businesses and investors right around the country.

“It shows that this Council will do everything they can to ensure jobs and growth in their region,” Ms Davenport said.

“Waiving infrastructure charges for selected industries plus the WDRC record turnaround times for development applications is a clear signal to investors that this Council is serious about creating opportunities.”

The Infrastructure Charges Incentive Scheme will be offered over a two-year period.

For more information about Council’s Infrastructure Charges Incentive, contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL (268 624) or visit www.wdrc.qld.gov.au.