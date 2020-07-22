Council’s bold plan to diversify economy: Tourism

WESTERN Downs Regional Council has revealed a bold plan to diversify the region’s economy by investing in local tourism projects.

Fund that’s been approved in this year’s Council budget includes kickstarting or progressing an array of masterplan projects that were included in Council’s Accelerated Major Projects Program as part of the COVID-19 Recovery Package announced in April.

Councillor Kylie Bourne, who holds the profile of Tourism, Events and Regional Promotion, said tourism investment was vital in strengthening the Western Downs economy.

“The Western Downs is home to many unique experiences and is a fantastic place to stop and stay, so Council is dedicated to optimising and investing in tourism opportunities across the region to make the region an even better place to live and visit,” Cr Bourne said.

“Just over two months ago we announced a comprehensive Recovery Package to support our communities through the COVID-19 crisis and we’re continuing to deliver on these projects to assist our local businesses and promote future investments.

“The idea behind our massive investment is to get these exciting major projects ‘shovel ready’ for co-funding from other levels of government, and already we’re seeing the benefits with a number of these receiving co-funding commitments from both the State and Federal Governments.

“Tourism plays a large part in our strong economy so we have some fantastic big-ticket items planned this year including the Chinchilla Weir, Lake Broadwater, Caliguel Lagoon, and Waterloo Plains Masterplan projects.

“Council has also approved the masterplan development of new mountain bike trails at Russell Park at the Bunya Mountains at a cost of $2.2 million which will be an exciting attraction that our communities and visitors can look forward to.

“Council is committed to supporting our local festivals and will continue to endorse our major events including the Chinchilla Melon Festival, Miles Back to the Bush Festival, Jandowae Timbertown Festival, Dalby’s Delicious and DeLIGHTful Festival, Opera at Jimbour, Tara Festival of Culture and Camel Races and Big Skies Festival.

“This year has been tough on many of our communities so we’re looking forward to the future as we proudly promote that the Western Downs is open for business.”

Find out more about Council’s Accelerated Infrastructure Program and the 2020-21 Budget here.