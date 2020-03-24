Councillor wants to improve communication in next term

RUNNING AGAIN: Carolyn Tillman pledges transparency and accessibility if she is elected for another term on council.

AT THE heart of Carolyn Tillman's 23 years working on council is a love for the job.

It's this love and passion for helping the people of the region that has inspired her to run for another term as councillor in the Western Downs Regional Council.

"I enjoy being able to meet people, find out what they want, find out what they need, and trying my hardest to get it done," Ms Tillman said.

"It's a great feeling when you can fix a problem for someone and get back to them straight away."

Having previously been involved with the Community and Cultural Development portfolio before moving onto Parks, Open Spaces and Cemeteries, Ms Tillman has had experience in a range of different areas in the community.

She says she knows what the people want, nees, and deserve, and will do everything she can to be transparent about prospective projects and opportunities.

Her past four years on council have been some of the most rewarding.

"This last four years, it's been an amazing team," Ms Tillman said.

"We really have achieved a lot, but we've achieved it together."

This term, council provided $295,400 to Dalby and $206,160 to what used to be the Wambo area through the community grants programs. But there's still work to be done.

Ms Tillman wants to improve consultation opportunities between council and the community, saying she hears one too many tales of people being unable to reach council in times of need.

"The most consistent thing that we hear is that council still isn't getting back to people in a timely fashion," she said.

"That's one of the things that we have to get better at. I don't understand why we haven't gotten better at it but that's one of the things we need to work on."

Ms Tillman also pledges to continue investing in the CBDs, parks, and town entrances.

Ms Tillman believes her level of experience with local government is something some new candidates just can't match.

If there's one thing Ms Tillman pledges to provide to the community, it's accessibility.

"I'm always willing to talk to people," she said.

"If something needs somebody, please call me. I will fight as hard as I can … I will listen to people, and I'm honest and upfront."