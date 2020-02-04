Councillor loyal to party that ditched her

A councillor has shown her loyalty to the LNP, despite it referring her to the corruption watchdog and dumping her as its candidate.

A BRISBANE city councillor whose own party referred her to the Crime and Corruption Commission has declared "nothing has changed" and she is still "blue, through and though" in an emotional tribute to her mother.

Councillor for Pullenvale Kate Richards - who has been referred to CCC by the LNP and replaced as the party's candidate for the ward, amid allegations of trying to circumvent a donor ban - continued in her role as council whip at the first meeting of 2020.

She also confirmed, when all LNP councillors declared a conflict of interest on voting on an issue, that she was still a member of the party.

At the end of the meeting, Cr Richards rose to speak about her mother, on World Cancer Day, who died after a three-year battle with cancer of the uterus before Cr Richards was elected.

Councillor Kate Richards

"My mum was a warrior," she said.

"Having nursed her through her last months, weeks and days at home with dad - sorry - and in hospital and palliative care, this woman taught me courage, strength and resilience.

"It is these traits that are my foundation for who I am.

"Being a councillor for the Pullenvale ward is one of the greatest honours of my life.

"I am proud and honoured to serve the residents, community groups and local organisations of my ward for as long as I'm the councillor."

She insisted "nothing has changed" and she was still the elected councillor for the Pullenvale ward until the election.

"I remain true to the values, have never changed my colours. I am blue, through and through," she said.

"I am loyal to my community, which has shown so much support, faith and belief in me."

The Brisbane City Council election is on March 28, 2020.