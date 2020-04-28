Menu
Council unveils bold package to create 1000 Western Downs jobs

Emily Jarvis
by
28th Apr 2020 9:11 AM
WESTERN Downs Regional Council have announced a comprehensive COVID-19 Recovery Package which will secure and create up to 1000 jobs and guide the region through the unprecedented global pandemic crisis.

This historic $50 million package will deliver several dedicated programs including targeted rates, fees and charges relief, vital financial assistance for community groups, an accelerated infrastructure and major projects program and specialised support programs for local businesses to ensure the region emerges through this health crisis stronger than before.

More to come…

