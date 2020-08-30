Council to host first online art exhibition

IN A first for the region, Western Downs artists are invited to participate in the very first online art exhibition.

The 2020 Western Downs Regional Artists’s exhibition is an annual event, and in its seventh year it will be displayed online.

Community and Cultural Development spokeswoman Councillor Kaye Maguire is looking forward to seeing the exhibition both in person and online this year.

“Our strong arts culture is a big part of the active vibrant communities on the Western Downs and I’m looking forward to seeing entries from participants right across the region,” Cr Maguire said.

“In the middle of multiple disaster seasons, and an unfolding pandemic, I’m sure our communities will use the ‘Phoenix’ theme to show us how well they can overcome challenging times.

“To support our local artists through the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, we opened entries four months ago to encourage people to continue practising their creative passions at home.

“There’s still time to get your entries in and I know there is definitely a lot of talent across our region so I encourage our local artists to enter before next month – I can’t wait to see what they produce.”

With entries closing on Friday 25 September, artists across the region are being encouraged to submit their entries for the chance to claim category prizes across four mediums (painting, works on paper, photography and 3D work) as well as the Young Artist Award and People’s Choice.

Chinchilla artist Christopher Rigg has entered the competition many times and is excited to once again showcase his work in this year’s exhibition.

“I first placed an entry in 2016 and received highly commended for that year – it was quite rewarding to be recognised in this way and it helped motivate me towards making more work,” he said.

“I would absolutely encourage regional artists to participate in this exhibition as it gets you out of your comfort zone.

“It can be an isolating experience creating art, alone in your studio, and a competition like this can help you connect with other like-minded creatines in our locality.”

The theme for this year’s exhibition is ‘Phoenix’.

The exhibition prize pool totals $3000 this year including People’s Choice, sponsored by Murray’s Art & Framing Toowoomba (providing a $200 voucher) who came on board last year as an ongoing sponsor.

To enter the 2020 Western Downs Regional Artists’ Exhibition visit Council’s website at www.wdrc.qld.gov.au or contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624).