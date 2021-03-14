Menu
HUGE ATTRACTION: A tourist display will be erected for an iconic seasonal festival in a Western Downs town after council asked for local submissions from five festivals. Picture: WDRC
Council News

Council to erect huge tourist attraction in Western Downs

Sam Turner
14th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
An imposing tourist display will be erected for an iconic Western Downs event following submissions to council from several season festivals.

Jandowae Timbertown Festival will deliver a brand new six metre tall tourist attraction through a Western Downs Regional Council initiative which asked for promotion art pieces from five festivals in late 2020.

The council project allocates the successful applicant $30,000 to go towards a longstanding, promotional art piece to celebrate local events.

Councillor Kylie Bourne said she was thrilled to progress this initiative which would strengthen the exposure of the Jandowae Timbertown Festival all year round.

“The Jandowae Timbertown Festival is an iconic event not only for Jandowae, but the whole Western Downs region and it is exciting that we can provide their committee with additional support through this new initiative,” Cr Bourne said.

“Thanks to this funding opportunity, the committee will deliver a large, light up Timbertown Tree sculpture and bench seat which will reflect the distinct theme of the festival branding.”

Cr Bourne said the sculpture would not only act as a promotional tool for the biennial event, but will also celebrate the town‘s prominent timber-milling history.

“The project will also offer a source of pride in the community because it celebrates the people that make it, and will encourage travellers to stay a little longer in the town,” she said.

Jandowae Timbertown Festival inc. Secretary Sarah Heathwood said the committee was thrilled to receive the news that their application was successful and can't wait to see their vision come to life.

“Jandowae is a very community-minded town; our committee is always looking for ways to help out,” Ms Heathwood said.

“When this new funding initiative was announced, we saw it as a great tourism incentive which if successful, would bring people to our town and encourage them to look around and support local businesses.

“The concept behind the giant Timbertown Trees was to use the well-known tree in our logo and light it up in a prime position at Central Park on High Street, creating a tourist attraction for our region and a photo opportunity for visitors, both of which will help gain exposure of the festival all year round.

Works are expected to be completed by June 2021.

