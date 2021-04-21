Menu
A large parcel of land in Godfreys Avenue at Bli Bli is under offer according to realestate.com.au.
Council News

Council tight-lipped as land swoop speculation mounts

Scott Sawyer
21st Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Sunshine Coast Council has kept tight-lipped as speculation mounts it has swooped on a large parcel of land opposite the proposed Twin Waters West site.

A 97.7ha property at Godfreys Avenue, Bli Bli, across the Sunshine Motorway from the controversial Twin Waters West site, is currently under offer on realestate.com.au.

Sources said it was believed Sunshine Coast Council had snapped up the property and earmarked it for open space and possibly sports fields.

A land acquisition in Bli Bli was listed on the council agenda in March, in a confidential session.

The report stated the chief executive had recommended it be confidential due to a number of a reasons including the risk that disclosure at the time could adversely impact on finalisation of the negotiation price.

The report recommended councillors authorise the chief executive to "finalise and execute contracts for the acquisition of the identified properties at Bli Bli, which are the subject of this report".

Officers also recommended councillors authorise the chief executive to "publicly release the property details and acquisition prices once the ownership of the properties has transferred to council".

Designs for the proposed Twin Waters West development.
The recommendations were unanimously supported by councillors.

The former cane farm and existing turf farm also had other income streams which included $1300 a month on a long-term lease from Optus for a telephone tower and an intermittent lease arrangement with the Department of Transport and Main Roads for a shed on the property.

The advertisement for the Godfreys Avenue property noted its possible uses included a solar farm, nursery and winery while applications could be made on each title for eight, short-term accommodation holiday cabins.

The owner's retirement was listed as reason for the sale.

It was understood the council had used the Environment Levy to acquire the property and it could be used for sporting or recreation uses, trails or environmental rehabilitation.

A council spokeswoman said the organisation could not comment at this time when asked about the possible acquisition.

