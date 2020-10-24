Council throws support behind local jobs

THE Western Downs Regional Council is offering a one-stop-shop for employers and job seekers to help support the local economy.

Council will host the Western Downs Jobs Fair at the Chinchilla Cultural Centre on Thursday, 5 November, offering an opportunity for job seekers and employers to connect under one roof.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said it was vital for Council to play a role in promoting and creating jobs in the region, particularly during times of uncertainty.

“Our region is open for business and Council is eager to support our local businesses and residents to find employment locally, which is an important step in ensuring a stable economy here in the Western Downs,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Council has met the challenges presented by the global pandemic and is investing $50 million to deliver a massive recovery package, which includes securing and creating local jobs.

“The next step is to link job seekers with local employers who are in the market for staff.

“We have a range of industries currently on the lookout for employees, and so many opportunities for local job seekers to further their career or start a new one.

“On top of current vacancies, the Fair will also highlight opportunities around the region for a range of skill sets, with a panel of businesses selected to present on upcoming job prospects for major projects such as renewable energy.

“Our region is bursting with vibrant lifestyle opportunities and fantastic liveability, and we want to do all we can to support local residents and business.”

The Western Downs Jobs Fair will kick off at 4pm, 5 November at the Chinchilla Cultural Centre.

Businesses are being urged to secure their place as a stallholder as soon as possible, by visiting https://www.wdrc.qld.gov.au/jobs-fair/

The Western Downs Jobs Fair is a COVID-safe event and reservations are required to ensure contract tracing. You can reserve your ticket by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/western-downs-job-fair-tickets-126160973869