Council spend over $26,000 on new Christmas decoration

OUT WITH THE OLD: A council spokeswoman has revealed exactly how much the new 13-metre high tree cost this year.

A TOWERING 13 metre tall Christmas tree erected by Western Downs Regional Council has also come with a tall bill for ratepayers to foot.

The Western Downs council dialled up the decorations for the festive season with a brand-new $26,650 Christmas tree which now stands at the Canaga St entrance of the Botanic Parkland.

A Western Downs council spokeswoman said the tree was bought at a discounted price and reinforced the new tree will provide joy to the community for decades.

“The previous tree was in desperate need of upgrading as it had reached the end of its lifespan and was damaged due to vandalism over previous years,” she said.

“The new tree is designed to be more robust and has an expected lifespan of 20 years.”

The decorated behemoth is a sight to behold at night when lit up and has become a source of fascination and delight by all who pass by it in the evenings on the way to the Lions Christmas Light Show.

Chinchilla News recently inquired how much WDRC had allocated for Christmas decorations and activities around the region this year but council did not provide a direct response.

A council spokeswoman said council offers a range of Christmas initiatives to provide vibrant lifestyle opportunities for residents and boost community spirit.

“As our region continues to deal with drought, this year’s Christmas program is particularly important in offering opportunities for families to take some time away from daily pressures and have some fun in the community,” she said.

“This year Council hosted the popular Mayoral Christmas Carols event and introduced the ‘Christmas where the Gumtrees Grow’ – a new initiative aimed at boosting the festive spirit in our more rural areas by encouraging Western Downs residents to ‘Jingle all the Highways’ by decorating their rural mailboxes or property entrances.

“Council works with associations, local service clubs and other organisations to ensure decorations and events complement and activate local areas to bring people to key local areas and facilities.

“Council also offers a range of support to these events including financial assistance via our Grants and Funding Program, or in-kind assistance to assist in promotion.”