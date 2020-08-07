BORDER LIES: Council respond to Burnett virus fears

COUNCIL RESPONDS: Mayor Rachel Chambers reinforces the North Burnett’s commitment to preventing a coronavirus outbreak in the region. Picture: File

NORTH Burnett Regional Council has declared their commitment to protecting the community will continue unchanged after two people were allegedly caught lying on their border passes in Nanango this week.

Queensland Police released a statement that a South Burnett couple had been detained.

The 63-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were arrested after police received information they had allegedly travelled through the Goondiwindi police checkpoint with false declarations on July 27.

They were issued with notices to appear in the Richlands Magistrates Court on August 19 for failing to comply with the Queensland Border Direction and fraud.

They are currently in mandatory hotel quarantine outside the South Burnett area.

Due to its proximity to the region, Mayor Rachel Chambers has reinforced council's commitment to preventing a North Burnett outbreak.

"We have asked everyone to 'take care of yourself, take care of others and take care of business'," she said.

"I am extremely proud of how our community has followed health directives, protected our most vulnerable and looked after their local businesses.

"Queensland Health have introduced directives to protect the health of Queenslander's and support our business community as best it can during these challenging times.

"We ask that our community continue to do the right thing as they have throughout the pandemic and to stay up to date on current announcements."

There are currently 12 active cases in Queensland, with zero recorded in the past 24 hours.