Council portfolios revealed at WDRC meeting
THE Western Downs Regional Council have confirmed which councillor will be dealing with each portfolio for the new council term.
In a meeting held on Monday, each councillor had the opportunity to provide a statement regarding their portfolio.
The portfolios are as follows:
Mayor Paul McVeigh - Executive Services (Disaster Management, Economic Development, Internal Audit, Communications and Marketing)
Deputy Mayor Andrew Smith - Planning, Environment and Agribusiness (Statutory Planning, Development and Compliance, Environment and Health, Waste, Rural Services and Agribusiness)
Cr Kylie Bourne - Tourism, Events and Regional Promotion (Council and Community Major Events, Tourism Attraction and Regional Promotion)
Cr Kaye Maguire - Community and Cultural Development (Libraries, Community Development, Cultural Development and Community Services)
Cr George Moore - Works and Technical Services (Civil Works, Fleet, Quarries, Asset Management, Design)
Cr Megan James - Strategic Communications and Council Facilities (Aerodromes, Sporting Facilities, Showgrounds and Community Buildings)
Cr Ian Rasmussen - Finance, Corporate Services and Business Strategy (Finance, Governance, Business Planning, Saleyards and Health Services)
Cr Peter Saxelby - Utilities (Water, Wastewater and Gas)
Cr Carolyn Tillman - Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries (Parks, Open Spaces Gardens and Cemeteries)
The next council meeting will be Wednesday, April 27.