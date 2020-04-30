Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FIRST MEETING: The Western Downs Regional Council councillors have gotten their portfolios for the term 2020-2024.
FIRST MEETING: The Western Downs Regional Council councillors have gotten their portfolios for the term 2020-2024.
Council News

Council portfolios revealed at WDRC meeting

Zoe Bell
30th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Western Downs Regional Council have confirmed which councillor will be dealing with each portfolio for the new council term.

In a meeting held on Monday, each councillor had the opportunity to provide a statement regarding their portfolio.

The portfolios are as follows:

Mayor Paul McVeigh - Executive Services (Disaster Management, Economic Development, Internal Audit, Communications and Marketing)

Deputy Mayor Andrew Smith - Planning, Environment and Agribusiness (Statutory Planning, Development and Compliance, Environment and Health, Waste, Rural Services and Agribusiness)

Cr Kylie Bourne - Tourism, Events and Regional Promotion (Council and Community Major Events, Tourism Attraction and Regional Promotion)

Cr Kaye Maguire - Community and Cultural Development (Libraries, Community Development, Cultural Development and Community Services)

Cr George Moore - Works and Technical Services (Civil Works, Fleet, Quarries, Asset Management, Design)

Cr Megan James - Strategic Communications and Council Facilities (Aerodromes, Sporting Facilities, Showgrounds and Community Buildings)

Cr Ian Rasmussen - Finance, Corporate Services and Business Strategy (Finance, Governance, Business Planning, Saleyards and Health Services)

Cr Peter Saxelby - Utilities (Water, Wastewater and Gas)

Cr Carolyn Tillman - Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries (Parks, Open Spaces Gardens and Cemeteries)

The next council meeting will be Wednesday, April 27.

council portfolios local government western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver assessed after truck caught fire

        premium_icon Driver assessed after truck caught fire

        News Fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene on the Western Downs where the truck had ignited.

        Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        premium_icon Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        Employment Qld jobs boost as $50m injected into 220 projects nationwide

        Western Downs dog owners to save in new COVID-19 scheme

        premium_icon Western Downs dog owners to save in new COVID-19 scheme

        News Dog owners across the Western Downs are set for savings as part of the new $50...

        Outback residents allegedly harassing gas workers

        premium_icon Outback residents allegedly harassing gas workers

        News Disturbing reports of locals forcing FIFO workers out of town have come to light...