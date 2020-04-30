Council portfolios revealed at WDRC meeting

FIRST MEETING: The Western Downs Regional Council councillors have gotten their portfolios for the term 2020-2024.

THE Western Downs Regional Council have confirmed which councillor will be dealing with each portfolio for the new council term.

In a meeting held on Monday, each councillor had the opportunity to provide a statement regarding their portfolio.

The portfolios are as follows:

Mayor Paul McVeigh - Executive Services (Disaster Management, Economic Development, Internal Audit, Communications and Marketing)

Deputy Mayor Andrew Smith - Planning, Environment and Agribusiness (Statutory Planning, Development and Compliance, Environment and Health, Waste, Rural Services and Agribusiness)

Cr Kylie Bourne - Tourism, Events and Regional Promotion (Council and Community Major Events, Tourism Attraction and Regional Promotion)

Cr Kaye Maguire - Community and Cultural Development (Libraries, Community Development, Cultural Development and Community Services)

Cr George Moore - Works and Technical Services (Civil Works, Fleet, Quarries, Asset Management, Design)

Cr Megan James - Strategic Communications and Council Facilities (Aerodromes, Sporting Facilities, Showgrounds and Community Buildings)

Cr Ian Rasmussen - Finance, Corporate Services and Business Strategy (Finance, Governance, Business Planning, Saleyards and Health Services)

Cr Peter Saxelby - Utilities (Water, Wastewater and Gas)

Cr Carolyn Tillman - Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries (Parks, Open Spaces Gardens and Cemeteries)

The next council meeting will be Wednesday, April 27.