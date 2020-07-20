Council payout silence as exec settlements top $700k

Sunshine Coast Council has refused to reveal how much it's spent on payouts to former staff over the past four years.

The Daily understood there had been several severance payments negotiated with council executives and corporate staff in recent years.

A council spokesman this week would not confirm how many executive staff had departed in the past four years, how many staff the council had made severance settlements to or how much it had spent on those severance payments.

It was understood the payments were contained within the other employee related expenses line item in the council's annual reports, but could not be broken down to the exact amount spent on settlements.

In notes to financial statements included in the council's annual reports, it was revealed $765,000 had been spent in the past two financial years on "termination benefits" to key management personnel.

This included $658,000 in the financial year ending June 30, 2018, and $107,000 in the most recent financial year.

The council's annual report explained key management personnel "include the mayor, councillors, council's chief executive officer and members of the board of management".

The board of management was formerly known as the executive leadership team.

A new organisational structure implemented in October, 2017, increased the number of key management personnel from 17 to 22.

Termination benefits were not recorded in the annual reports for 2015, 2016 or 2017.

Other employee related expenses totalled $3.439 million in the 2019 financial year, slightly less than the 2018 total of $3.573 million.

Other employee related expenses - in which staff severance payments were understood to be included - had climbed gradually in the previous years, from $3.255 million in 2015 to $3.889 million (2016) and $3.943 million in 2017, up from $2.683 million in 2013 and $3.302 million in 2014.

It was unknown exactly how much of those totals was accounted for by staff settlement payments.

"In line with established practice, council does not comment on its employment arrangements with individual staff members," the council spokesman said.

"All employment related expenses for council employees are reported in council's annual financial statements which are published as part of council's annual report, which is accessible on council's website."

The council's staff numbers had increased from 1380 in 2013, with a total wage bill of $99 million to 1679 staff last year and total wages and salaries of more than $125 million.

The council's refusal to disclose the figures comes after a number of former Coast executives relocated in recent times.

A recruitment process is also under way to replace former CEO Michael Whittaker, who resigned suddenly due to ill health in February.

Noosa Council CEO Brett de Chastel told the Daily only two senior executives had left the council in total since de-amalgamation came into effect in January, 2014.

"Firstly, our community services director, Fox Rogers, retired in 2018 after 14 years of service to the Noosa community," Mr de Chastel explained.

"His replacement has held that role since that time.

"Secondly, in 2017, the council undertook a restructure which split one of the then major departments into two new departments (infrastructure services department and the planning and sustainable development department).

"The former director's position was made redundant and the incumbent left Noosa Council at that time."

Mr de Chastel said two new directors had been appointed in 2017 and they held those roles today, while the other senior executives, the CEO, director of corporate services and director of executive services, had all been in their roles since 2014.

"In summary, two executive staff have departed council since 2014 - one a retirement and one a redundancy as a result of the 2017 organisation restructure," Mr de Chastel said.

As a result, Noosa Council had only made one severance settlement, to the former director whose position became redundant after the 2017 restructure.

Mr de Chastel declined to provide the amount council had spent on that payout, given there had only been the one redundancy payment made, as providing the amount "would impinge upon the privacy of that specific individual".

"The costs associated with the 2017 organisational restructure are included in the 2016-17 audited financial statements," Mr de Chastel said.