Council ‘lights up’ Western Downs with community billboards

COMMUNITY groups will soon have the chance to see their name up in lights, with Western Downs Regional Council installing two brand new LED billboards to promote the region’s vibrant community culture.

The two double-sided billboard screens are being installed in prominent locations in Chinchilla and Dalby and will be used to promote various community group events, programs, and local facilities from right across the Western Downs.

Council spokeswoman for Community and Cultural Development Councillor Kaye Maguire said the structures offered a modern and wide-reaching platform for community groups to share their message with the region.

“We have so many fantastic community groups doing an incredible job bringing our region together by offering a range of events, programs and initiatives,” Cr Maguire said.

“These billboards provide another way for our local groups to get their message out and connect with the wider public, which supports Council’s priority of creating active and vibrant communities.”

The billboards will display a rolling sequence of images in accordance with Transport and Main Roads’ road safety regulations, offering community groups a free opportunity to promote their events and initiatives.

The structures will also be used by Council to share important safety messages during natural disasters and other emergency situations.

4DDD Community Radio President Glen Hay said the billboards offered an exciting new opportunity to promote their community radio station to the region.

“We’re always looking for new ways to get the message out about our local station and how we can support and entertain Western Downs residents, so the opportunity to display an advertisement on these new billboards is fantastic,” Mr Hay said.

Council spokeswoman for Tourism, Events, and Regional Promotion Cr Kylie Bourne said the structures would also promote the various tourism destinations and attractions of the region to encourage people to meet, dine and stay longer.

“We have so much to offer here in the Western Downs and these billboards allow us to maximise our exposure and promote our incredible facilities and events to the thousands of people who drive, walk, or ride through our towns on a daily basis,” Cr Bourne said.

The community billboards are funded by the State Government’s Works for Queensland initiative.

Community groups are encouraged to get in touch with their local Community Activation Officer to learn more about how to request billboard promotion.

Construction is expected to be completed in July,.