Council launches free digital support sessions for businesses

SUPPORTING BUSINESSES: Western Downs Regional Council has launched a new round of free digital support sessions designed to help businesses emerge from the current health crisis and increase their online presence.

SUPPORTING BUSINESSES: Western Downs Regional Council has launched a new round of free digital support sessions designed to help businesses emerge from the current health crisis and increase their online presence.

Western Downs Regional Council has launched a new round of free digital support sessions designed to help businesses emerge from the pandemic and increase their online presence.

As part of its COVID-19 Recovery Package, council is delivering one-on-one consultations in partnership with Australian Small Business Advisory Services (ASBAS), Digital Solutions Queensland and local Chambers of Commerce.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said the sessions offered expert coaching to support business and promote the importance of digital innovation for local traders.

“Our local businesses are the backbone of our community and it’s vital we do all we can to help them move through this health crisis and recover,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Last year council delivered its hugely popular Enabling E-Commerce webinars, which coached businesses through a range of tools and tips to increase their digital presence and ultimately increase their revenue.

“To continue supporting our businesses, we are offering a new round of these sessions, only this time they will be delivered one-on-one by the digital experts.”

The sessions will cover several topics including digital marketing, website design, e-commerce and branding, and business have until February 21 to register for this latest round.

Businesses are encouraged to register via council‘s ‘For Business’ page under the COVID-19 Recovery Package website here.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to this website, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest National, State, Rugby League, AFL and Entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already – activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by following the below steps …

1. Go to My Profile and log in

2. Go to My Rewards

3. Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

4. Sign up on The Courier-Mail website – we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you’ve set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites including the Toowoomba Chronicle, Melbourne’s Herald Sun and Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------