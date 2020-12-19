Council invests $645k into community infrastructure

More than $645,000 has been allocated to the twenty organisations to create jobs and build growth across the Western Downs.

Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh said the Community Infrastructure Program would give a huge leg up to community groups looking to improve their offerings to residents.

“Our COVID-19 recovery package was designed to give certainty to the local economy and offer targeted support to where it's most needed and we’re continuing our work investing in the region by delivering this one-off grant program,” he said.

“The program offered individual grants of up to $200,000 as part of a 50/50 split with organisations to build new or improved infrastructure and facilities.

“It is fantastic council is able to partner with these groups to kickstart a range of exciting projects for the region, all of which are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.”

As part of the program, Miles District Rugby League Club has received funding to install a shed shelter over the barbecue area at Centenary Oval in Miles.

READ MORE:

Man hospitalised after frightening rollover near Dalby

Dalby man’s huge $10k win from Big Mac

Mental health: support available 24/7 through festive season



Club representative Ken Brown said the grant made it possible for the group in partnership with WDRC to improve facilities in the area.

“We are a proactive club that‘s passionate about our local community, and we’re thrilled to have council’s support to deliver this important project,” he said.

“This goes beyond the needs of our club, this is about improving facilities for the whole community to use, which will be invaluable in attracting more events to the town and getting residents involved.”

Chinchilla Family Support Centre Inc. Manager Louise Judge said she was also delighted to be partnering with council to deliver a major upgrade of the Chinchilla Community Centre.

“This funding will assist us to deliver a brand-new building and office spaces at our facility which will increase our ability to support the community, particularly those who are vulnerable or disadvantaged,” she said.

“Our current meeting spaces are at capacity and this expansion will create more space for a range of uses including confidential sessions, meeting spaces, and event spaces for Chinchilla community activities.”

The Community Infrastructure Grants Program recipients are: