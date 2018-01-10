Council investigating cause of oil spill into creek

INVESTIGATIONS into the cause of an oil spill in Myall Creek at Dalby are continuing.

A Western Downs Regional Council spokeswoman said the council had received reports of oil in Myall Creek on Sunday morning.

"Since that time council crews have been working to clean up the affected area," the spokeswoman said.

"An investigation into the cause of the spill is currently ongoing."

"If anyone has information relating to the cause of the incident, they are encouraged to contact Western Downs Regional Council on 1300 268 624."