Council installs signage along parkrun route

CHINCHILLA runners will now be able to keep track of their run now that they have installed parkrun signs along Charleys Creek.

The signage marks out the five-kilometre parkrun route throughout the Charleys Creek precinct, consistent with the signage in place at other parkrun locations in Dalby and Miles.

Councillor Carolyn Tillman, who holds the portfolio of Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries, said the project was part of council’s wider strategy to improve the liveability of the region.

“Our parks and recreational spaces are much-loved facilities in our local towns and council is committed to working with local communities to enhance these spaces for all to enjoy,” she said.

“The Charleys Creek parkrun is hugely popular and council has been working with the organisers to support their services to the community while also enhancing facilities for all residents.

“Council has installed a series of signage to mark out the parkrun route so people can self-navigate their way around the course with ease.”

Charleys Creek parkrun event director Ronald Thompson said continued improvements around Charleys Creek helped to encourage more people to become more active and be a part of a connected and supportive community.

“Our parkrun is becoming increasingly popular and this signage helps us direct our participants while welcoming new residents by providing a clear course to follow,” he said.

“It’s great to see so many people out and about enjoying the outdoors and being a part of our great community and I thank Western Downs Regional Council for its ongoing support for our organisation.”