VITAL STRATEGY: The region‘s water security will be bolstered with Western Downs Regional Council embarking on a multi-million-dollar strategy to increase water supply to residents. Picture: Will Hunter
Council News

Council injects $16 million into Dalby’s water security

Sam Turner
20th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
A vital strategy to increase Dalby’s town water supply has been injected with $16 million over five years to create an addition 2.2 megalitres of water for the town per day.

Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh said it was vital council continued to manage its water supply and to ensure residents, landholders and businesses had access to quality essential services.

“Water security is a huge challenge being faced by many rural and regional communities and this water strategy is about assessing and addressing the immediate and future needs of the region,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Dalby’s town water supply is heavily dependent on groundwater extracted from the Condamine Alluvium due to the low reliability of surface water from the Loudoun Weir.

“While council has implemented a range of measures to improve water supply over recent years, ongoing strain caused by drought and overuse has prompted council to consider the long-term sustainability of water supply to our growing region.”

Cr McVeigh said the Western Downs was experiencing “fantastic growth” across a range of industries, and it was vital council ensured the growing population had access to essential services required to live and work.

“The job is far from over however, and I am continuing to work with neighbouring Councils as part of the Downs and Border Council Water Alliance to define a clear vision for the region‘s water needs,” he said.

Councillor Peter Saxelby said the strategy would feature a range of upgrade works over five years.

“The multistage program will increase water supply by delivering new and expanded water infrastructure including utilising the Great Artesian Basin and designing and constructing new Hutton and Precipice bores, expanded evaporation ponds, and treatment facilities,” Cr Saxelby said.

“The plan also includes the development and construction of a low-level reservoir which will increase storage capacity for population growth.”

