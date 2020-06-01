Council gives back with sweet snacks

WESTERN Downs Cinemas are showing some community spirit by donating all excess and unused confectionary and snacks to those doing it tough in the region.

Council’s cinemas at Chinchilla and Dalby were required to close their doors in March as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, which meant some goodies were unable to be sold.

Council Spokesperson for Strategic Communications and Council Facilities Councillor Megan James said Council had decided to donate the otherwise wasted goods to two local support organisations.

“Western Downs Regional Council has donated a range of goodies to Drought Angels and Western Downs Outreach Project to share with residents doing it tough during these unprecedented times,” Cr James said.

“The Western Downs is a region united in community pride, always offering help to one another and Council is excited to use this opportunity to give back and help those organisations who offer such an invaluable service to our community.

“Given that the current stock won’t be able to be held over for when the cinema reopens, this is not only a great solution to ensure the stock doesn’t go to waste, but it also provides us with the ability to enhance community morale following recent events with some delicious treats.”

Co-Founding Director of Drought Angels, Natasha Johnston said they were grateful to receive the donations which would bring a smile to the faces of those going through a difficult time.

“At the moment we are donating received goods to our local farmers impacted by drought as well as the elderly affected by COVID-19 and I believe these treats will bring some much-needed joy to those who need it right now,” she said.

“We are very grateful to Western Downs Regional Council for thinking of us and I would like to encourage anyone thinking of donating or in a position to do so, to go ahead and do it, as it really does change lives and makes a difference in our region.”

Food Hamper Support Coordinator of Western Downs Outreach Project, Wayne Shearer said receiving the donations from Western Downs Cinemas would go a long way in helping our local communities.

“We believe that everyone in our own community deserves to live without poverty or hardship and these movie snacks that we’ll be passing along will provide struggling residents with a moment of happiness and a nice distraction from the challenging situations they have been faced with,” he said.

“I strongly encourage people to help work towards a better future for those in-need in our local communities by either lending a hand where they can or donating pre-loved, these can go a long way in the eyes of others.”

For further information on how you can offer a helping hand in the Western Downs, you are invited to contact Drought Angels on 4662 7371 or Western Downs Outreach Project on 1800 990 364.

To keep up to date on when local cinemas will reopen, follow the Facebook pages ‘Western Downs Cinemas’ and ‘Chinchilla Cinemas’ or keep an eye their website www.westerndownscinemas.com.au.