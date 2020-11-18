Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ALLIANCE FOR WATER: Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh has been appointed as council’s representative to an important water security alliance. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled)
ALLIANCE FOR WATER: Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh has been appointed as council’s representative to an important water security alliance. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Council News

Council form crucial alliance to ensure water security

Sam Turner
18th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRUCIAL water alliance has been struck by the Western Downs Regional Council between several local governments in Queensland and New South Wales to ensure the security of the region’s water.

Council endorsed a motion at their meeting in Tara on November 18 to be part of the Downs and Border Council’s Water Alliance to gain long term water security.

“We are a thriving agricultural, energy and manufacturing region and it‘s vital that we work together to ensure our region has the water it needs both now, and into the future,” mayor Paul McVeigh said.

“We already work closely with neighbouring councils to lobby other levels of government on behalf of our residents but forming a water alliance is about formalising this partnership.”

READ MORE:

NEW BUSINESS: Shop franchise expanding into Dalby

Residents near Tara left shaken after mystery ‘explosion’

Christmas death of 7yo girl still haunts Dalby policeman 26 years on

Cr McVeigh said it follows on from a resolution made by Toowoomba Regional Council to underpin joint advocacy on water security for all needs including residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial supplies.

“It’s critical we continue putting forward our case to State and Federal Governments in relation to water security matters, and we want to ensure our wider region is considered as part of any future water strategies,” he said.

As part of its decision, council appointed Cr McVeigh as their representative, saying the collaboration with other councils would give the region its best chance of local, State and Federal governments for support.  

 “Similar to the work of the South East Queensland Council of Mayors, The Downs and Border Council Water Alliance will work together to deliver real results for our region and I am delighted to be a part of this new initiative,” he said.

downs and border council's water alliance water security western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        Premium Content QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        News Queensland could open its border to Victoria a week earlier than NSW, but all eyes remain on South Australia as it battles a coronavirus outbreak

        Residents near Tara left shaken after mystery ‘explosion’

        Premium Content Residents near Tara left shaken after mystery ‘explosion’

        News DEFENCE force responds to rumours that training exercises caused loud ‘explosion...

        Christmas death of 7yo girl still haunts Dalby policeman 26 years on

        Premium Content Christmas death of 7yo girl still haunts Dalby policeman 26...

        News ROAD SAFETY WEEK: Snr Const Dan O’Hara still remembers the horrifying sight of a...

        Western Downs pharmacist fronts court for drink driving

        Premium Content Western Downs pharmacist fronts court for drink driving

        News AFTER watching the AFL Grand Final at the pub, this Western Downs pharmacist made...