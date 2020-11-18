Council form crucial alliance to ensure water security

ALLIANCE FOR WATER: Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh has been appointed as council’s representative to an important water security alliance. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled)

A CRUCIAL water alliance has been struck by the Western Downs Regional Council between several local governments in Queensland and New South Wales to ensure the security of the region’s water.

Council endorsed a motion at their meeting in Tara on November 18 to be part of the Downs and Border Council’s Water Alliance to gain long term water security.

“We are a thriving agricultural, energy and manufacturing region and it‘s vital that we work together to ensure our region has the water it needs both now, and into the future,” mayor Paul McVeigh said.

“We already work closely with neighbouring councils to lobby other levels of government on behalf of our residents but forming a water alliance is about formalising this partnership.”

Cr McVeigh said it follows on from a resolution made by Toowoomba Regional Council to underpin joint advocacy on water security for all needs including residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial supplies.

“It’s critical we continue putting forward our case to State and Federal Governments in relation to water security matters, and we want to ensure our wider region is considered as part of any future water strategies,” he said.

As part of its decision, council appointed Cr McVeigh as their representative, saying the collaboration with other councils would give the region its best chance of local, State and Federal governments for support.

“Similar to the work of the South East Queensland Council of Mayors, The Downs and Border Council Water Alliance will work together to deliver real results for our region and I am delighted to be a part of this new initiative,” he said.