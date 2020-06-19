Council extends recovery package initiative

CONTINUED SUPPORT: Western Downs Regional Council will extend their business consultation sessions. FROM LEFT: Daniel Bartkowski and Paul McVeigh.

CONTINUED SUPPORT: Western Downs Regional Council will extend their business consultation sessions. FROM LEFT: Daniel Bartkowski and Paul McVeigh.

WESTERN Downs Regional Council has partnered with local accounting and business advisory forms to help with the continued delivery of the Business Recovery Planning sessions.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said the first round was delivered as part of council’s $50 million recovery package and provided vital assistance to 50 different businesses.

“This is designed to give our businesses an immediate headstart and we have seen a quick take-up by local businesses as part of the first round delivered during May and June,” Cr McVeigh said.

“We’ve seen a significant take-up by a range of local businesses, particularly within the agricultural, retail and services sectors – which is encouraging to know businesses are taking advantage of this initiative.”

Council has extended the duration of the program, with applications for another round of consultations opening from July 1.

“This expert guidance covers areas such as cash flow planning, risk management, business continuity and possible growth strategies,” Cr McVeigh said.

“To ensure businesses get the support they need quickly, council will advise applicants of their outcome within 10 business days from the date council receives a completed application. “This is about ensuring our businesses have the support they need to emerge through this unprecedented time and continue their important service to our region.”

Associate partner of Carrick Aland Daniel Bartkowski said council’s recovery package had been a welcome gift to businesses of the region currently struggling with the financial pressure of COVID-19.

“This package has allowed us to discuss with these businesses a range of options to help them move forward with increased confidence without placing any further financial pressure on them,” Mr Bartkowski said.

“We commend the Western Downs Regional Council for this initiative and for supporting small business in the region.”

Crossfit Dalby owner Emma King said the flow-on effects of the coronavirus had been devastating for business.

“We went from having a healthy number of active members each week to zero overnight which created an immense amount of stress on our finances,” she said.

“The Western Downs Regional Council recovery package for businesses allowed us to have a discussion with Carrick Aland and work out our projected cashflow so we could reopen with a plan and increased confidence.

“We now look forward with optimism to growing Crossfit Dalby bigger and better than before.”

Businesses can apply via council’s Smarty Grants system, which can be found here.