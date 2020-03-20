Council may shutdown facilities as thieves target essentials

TOILET paper and soap are being stolen from public amenities in the Balonne Shire, as council struggles to source supplies.

The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted panic-buying of toilet paper and tissues around the world, and it appears the Balonne shire is no exception, with council CEO Matthew Magin urging residents and visitors to be courteous.

"We, like many others, are facing trouble sourcing toilet paper supplies for our public amenities," he said.

"These thefts by selfish individuals may impact on the wider community if council has to close facilities to the public due to the lack of toilet paper and soap."

Council are also urging visitors and locals alike to think before they flush, as coronavirus begins to impact council infrastructure.

While toilet paper becomes harder to come by, some have turned to alternatives, which could potentially cause blockages within the sewerage system.

Tissues and 'flushable' wipes do not break down as easily as toilet paper, and Mr Magin said these could cause blockages in the system.

"If you are using disposable wipes, we urge you to dispose of them in bins, as blockages in the sewerage system will result in backflow into your home," he said.

Mr Magin said council is maintaining regular cleaning service levels of public amenities blocks, but could eventually reduce the number of facilities offered.

"As the situation progresses, we may have to reduce the number of public toilet facilities offered, or close them for public safety," he said.

"We are looking at how our workforce is being deployed, and will endeavour to keep our service intervals at their current level.

"I can assure our communities we are doing everything we can to ensure our public amenities are clean and safe for use."