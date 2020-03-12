Council candidate is ready for fresh ideas

George Moore is ready for another go

OFFERING accountability, integrity and a commonsense attitude for his 2020 election campaign, George Moore is ready for a second go.

As a fourth-generation farmer and grazier located centrally from Miles, Meandarra and Tara, Mr Moore has extensive knowledge of the region and has been an active member of the community his entire life.

"What I bring to the table is experience," Mr Moore said.

"I have a proven ability to improve the infrastructure within out towns and dedication to community service and success.

"I am open, honest and approachable."

Mr Moore along with his wife Bobbi and two daughters are proud to call the region home but are ready to see a shake up in local council.

"I was a councillor for the Western Downs in the first four years after the amalgamation before stepping into the role as Deputy Mayor in my second term.

"After stepping away since he last term I am ready to return with a fresh set of ideas."

Acknowledging the growth council has made in the past 12 years by becoming a financially strong organisation, Mr Moore worries that a lot of the smaller voices have been drowned out.

"Many of our businesses are currently hurting under the burden of high rates and poor seasonal conditions.

"I propose that council reintroduces the 10 per cent discount for early payment to ratepayers while also providing additional assistance for our elderly."

"I also want to ensure fairness and equity in rates and service by council."

As a previous elected representative, Mr Moore worked closely with sitting and opposing members of State and Federal government and senior department officers.

"These relationships are vital for acquiring the most for our region and it's importance cannot be underestimated."

Improving transport networks is another strong topic point for Mr Moore heading into the election.

"These networks are vital as is security of water supply to out farmers and towns with improved communications.

"We need to ensure Western Downs get our fair share of productivity in enabling infrastructure.

"It has always been my goal to ensure that every community has a voice."

"Rural and regional communities matter, if you have a good idea let's make it happen.

"Together we can make our community a better place."