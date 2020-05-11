Council calls on local musos to get ‘Groovin’ from the Garage’

WESTERN Downs Regional Council is calling on local music artists to get groovin’ from home as part of a new initiative supporting the region’s live music scene through the COVID-19 health crisis.

‘Groovin’ from the Garage’ is a digital adaptation of the popular ‘Groovin’ into Town’ initiative and will involve a local song competition on social media for the region’s musical talents.

Council Spokesperson for Community and Cultural Development Councillor Kaye Maguire said the initiative aimed to rejuvenate the music scene while also bringing some positivity to the region.

“The Western Downs is an active, vibrant community and this is about offering a platform for our local artists to express their creativity to the region – something they may not have had the opportunity to do since State and Federal health restrictions have been in place,” Cr Maguire said.

“As part of ‘Groovin’ from the Garage’, local artists are being asked to video themselves performing an original, unpublished song from home and submit it to Council to be posted to Council’s community events Facebook platform ‘Western Downs Invites You’.

“All selected finalists will receive a cash prize and go in the running for first, second or third place which will be determined by the community through an online voting system.

“Those who place in the top three will win gift vouchers from local businesses to further promote the importance of buying local.

“This provides a platform for them to show off their talents with the community via a ‘virtual stage’, while also offering the chance to compete with other local artists and claim a prize.

“We hope that this program not only helps our local musicians, but also lifts the spirits of our local communities and engages individuals and families in some vibrant online entertainment.”

The competition will be open from Friday 8 May 2020 to Friday 29 May with public voting then to follow.

Residents are encouraged to like and follow ‘Western Downs Invites You’ on Facebook to view the finalist performances and keep across competition announcements.

For more information or to view the conditions of the competition, contact 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624) or visit www.wdrc.qld.gov.au/groovin.