Call for cyclists to give way to walkers on shared paths

MORE people than ever are out and about on Ballina's footpaths according to mayor David Wright.

It's an encouraging sight for Cr Wright who has worked hard to build the network of paths, and he has promised residents they won't be shut down.

However, a council-issued media release has urged residents to do their best to keep a safe distance from others on the path during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public safety message was aimed at cyclists and walkers, with cyclists urged to give way to walkers and pedestrians advised to stay to the left.

"We did have a number of complaints from people saying it's so busy that cyclists don't always respect people," Cr Wright said.

"This goes both ways. A lot of people are standing there in the middle of the pathway having a chat - they need to move to the side."

Cyclists have also been advised to ride slowly, and watch out for other path users and ring their bells and slow down when approaching other people on the path.

Dog walkers have been cautioned to keep their dogs on a short lead.

Cr Wright said the part of the Pat Morton path currently under construction would be ready for use in coming weeks.

Ballina Shire Council has also installed 50 pavement stickers in 24 locations across the path network to encourage staying active and social distancing.