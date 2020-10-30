Council approve $50k Tara pool remediation works for summer season

KEEPING THE POOL OPEN: Western Downs Regional Council has approved $50,000 remediation works to keep the Tara pool open until the end of season. Picture: File

WESTERN Downs Regional Council has passed a motion to approve $50,000 for urgent remediation works of the Tara Pool for the 2020/21 summer season.

The infamous council asset has been a polarising topic since plans for the multimillion-dollar upgrade were released in July.

The project proposed to reduce the pool’s length from 50m to 25m, while creating a wider pool precinct for Tara.

An online petition launched on July 21 accrued more than 2,400 signatures, prompting council to revisit the $3 million upgrade which was allocated as part of their COVID-19 stimulus package.

Earlier this year, a WDRC spokeswoman said the current pool was inspected by independent engineers and had “reached the end of its life, and is in a state of disrepair”.

These works will ensure the pool can remain open for the summer season, and are separate to the controversial proposed upgrades.

On October 28, council discussed the engineer’s report, with a motion seeking their direction in respect to “urgent remediation works required for the Tara pool”.

Councillor Megan James moved a motion for council to approve the works at the cost of $50,000 outlined in the report, and that the appropriate stakeholders be informed of the key information of the engineer’s report, and their plans for short term remediation.

Discussion ensued between councillors on when the engineer’s report should be released to the community.

Councillor Ian Rasmussen asked for more discussion to be encouraged so that a “consistent message” could be communicated to the Western Downs residents.

Cr Rasmussen stated he wanted to make sure council’s messaging about the remediation was required to keep the pool open until the end of the season.

Councillor George Moore said the works needed to happen “as soon as possible”, but stated that councillors haven’t had time to digest the entire report and are still waiting on additional options.

A back and forth conversation then continued between councillors about the wording behind the motion.

Cr James said all councillors supported the remediation work of the Tara pool, but stated how it was vital to communicate with their stakeholders about the project.

The motion was eventually carried.