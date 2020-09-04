Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Cough sparks vicious shopping trolley showdown

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
4th Sep 2020 3:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A trolley fight in a Coles meat aisle left a woman bruised after she coughed on another woman.

Amanda Gail Lee pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

In August 2018 Lee was shopping in North Lakes Coles.

The court heard she and 28-year-old woman were near each other in the meat aisle and the 28-year-old coughed towards Lee.

letterspromo

The two got into an argument and began pushing their trolleys at each other.

The court heard the 28-year-old called Lee a "stupid b****" and Lee rammed her trolley into the other ladies leg causing bruising.

The court heard the case was "unusual" as Lee had not initiated the fight but had caused the injury.

Only a week before the offence Lee had changed medication which contributed to her behaviour on the day.

The court heard Lee had not committed any offences in the since the incident.

She was placed on a $300 good behaviour bond for six months. No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Cough sparks vicious shopping trolley showdown

coles crime offbeat shopping trolley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motocross champions heading west for coaching tour

        Premium Content Motocross champions heading west for coaching tour

        News TWO of Queensland’s most respected motocross champions are heading out west for an exciting coaching tour on the school holidays. MORE DETAILS:

        Arrest warrant out for alleged car thief

        Premium Content Arrest warrant out for alleged car thief

        News A CHINCHILLA man facing a rap sheet of break and enter, and stolen vehicle charges...

        UPDATE: Dalby house fire under investigation

        Premium Content UPDATE: Dalby house fire under investigation

        News THE cause of a devastating house fire is still being looked into by police.

        REVEALED: Most dangerous roads in the Western Downs

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most dangerous roads in the Western Downs

        Rural NAMED: Four Western Downs roads best known for their crashes.