Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission are continuing an investigation into Maranoa Regional Council. (AAP Image/Darren England)
The Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission are continuing an investigation into Maranoa Regional Council. (AAP Image/Darren England)
News

Corruption watchdog confirm council investigation ongoing

Georgie Adams
15th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND’S corruption watchdog is still investigating Maranoa Regional Council, three months on from the launch of their inquiry.

In May, councillors were informed the Crime and Corruption Commission would be making inquiries regarding the employment contract of the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer.

A CCC spokesman confirmed this week the investigation is ongoing.

“The CCC’s investigation into allegations of corrupt conduct relating to Maranoa Regional Council remains ongoing,” the spokesman said.

“On that basis, it is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further.”

This is the first time the CCC has made inquiries into council since amalgamation 12 years ago.

More Stories

crime and corruption commission investigating maranoa regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCK UP: Chinchilla home targeted by thieves

        Premium Content LOCK UP: Chinchilla home targeted by thieves

        News ONCE again a family in Chinchilla has woken to find their home broken into.

        ‘Phenomenal boost’: Waratah’s Mack Mason signs with Roma Echidnas

        Premium Content ‘Phenomenal boost’: Waratah’s Mack Mason signs with Roma...

        News WARATAH great Mack Mason will make his return to southwest Queensland as he kicks...

        BREAKING: Power Lines down and sparking in Wandoan

        Premium Content BREAKING: Power Lines down and sparking in Wandoan

        News WARNING: Residents are being asked to avoid the area as live powerlines are down...

        Border closures spark fear in southwest farmers as agriculture industry struggles

        Premium Content Border closures spark fear in southwest farmers as agriculture...

        News CONCERN is mounting over the agriculture industry as border closures shut-out...