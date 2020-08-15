Corruption watchdog confirm council investigation ongoing

The Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission are continuing an investigation into Maranoa Regional Council. (AAP Image/Darren England)

QUEENSLAND’S corruption watchdog is still investigating Maranoa Regional Council, three months on from the launch of their inquiry.

In May, councillors were informed the Crime and Corruption Commission would be making inquiries regarding the employment contract of the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer.

A CCC spokesman confirmed this week the investigation is ongoing.

“The CCC’s investigation into allegations of corrupt conduct relating to Maranoa Regional Council remains ongoing,” the spokesman said.

“On that basis, it is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further.”

This is the first time the CCC has made inquiries into council since amalgamation 12 years ago.