The Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission are continuing an investigation into the Maranoa Regional Council. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Council News

Corruption watchdog confirm council investigation ongoing

Georgie Adams
2nd Jul 2020 6:00 PM
QUEENSLAND'S corruption watchdog is still investigating Maranoa Regional Council, close to two months on from the launch of their inquiry.

In May, councillors were informed the Crime and Corruption Commission would be making inquiries regarding the employment contract of the organisation's Chief Executive Officer.

A CCC spokesman confirmed this week the investigation is ongoing.

"The CCC's investigation into Maranoa Regional Council remains ongoing," he said.

"On that basis, it is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

Deputy mayor Geoff McMullen confirmed that he has not be interviewed by the CCC.

"I'm still awaiting to be interviewed," he said.

This is the first time the CCC has made inquiries into council since amalgamation 12 years ago.

