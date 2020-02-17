Correction and apology

A STORY that ran online on Wednesday, February 12, titled "Ex-judge's council campaign conflict revealed", contained an error by the newspaper.

It claimed that Great Keppel Island Investments Pty Ltd, of which Sunshine Coast resident Leigh McCready is a director, is a development company.

Great Keppel Island Investments Pty Ltd is not a development company and Ms McCready is not a developer.

We apologise to Ms McCready for this error, and for the confusion and harm to Ms McCready's reputation it may have caused.