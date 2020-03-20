Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Coronavirus watch list: Were you on these flights?

by Adella Beaini
20th Mar 2020 3:50 PM

Nearly 50 international and domestic flights have been included on the latest coronavirus watch list provided by NSW Health.

Each of these flights has had a passenger onboard who was confirmed to have coranvirus with health authorities urging travellers to check flight details to ascertain if they may have been exposed.

 

Nearly 50 international and domestic flights have been included on the latest coronavirus watch list.
Nearly 50 international and domestic flights have been included on the latest coronavirus watch list.

 

 

It comes after the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state rose to 307 with about five of these people in intensive care.

If passengers have symptoms they are urged to call ahead to their GP or medical centre before attending.

Alternatively call healthdirect on 1800 022 222 or visit a NSW Health COVID-19/flu assessment clinic for information.

Originally published as Coronavirus watch list: Were you on these flights?

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks passengers travellers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council may shutdown facilities as thieves target essentials

        premium_icon Council may shutdown facilities as thieves target essentials

        News Council has issued a plea to locals and visitors to be mindful of council’s facilities, and a warning facilities could be shut down amid COVID-19.

        Chinchilla school staffer in quarantine after COVID-19 scare

        premium_icon Chinchilla school staffer in quarantine after COVID-19 scare

        News BREAKING: The staffer's family is also in self isolation

        Winner: Chinchillas best customer service person announced

        premium_icon Winner: Chinchillas best customer service person announced

        News The top customer service provider in Chinchilla as voted by you!

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Health Australia now has 709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths.