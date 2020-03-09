PHOTOS: Coronavirus turns global cities into eerie ghost towns

The imminent coronavirus pandemic is impacting tourism, public transport, weddings and events worldwide. Here are some of the most startling, eerie pictures of places once bustling with people. Picture: Lee Jin-Nan

The imminent coronavirus pandemic is impacting tourism, public transport, weddings and events worldwide. Here are some of the most startling, eerie pictures of places once bustling with people. Picture: Lee Jin-Nan

Empty train carriages, boarded up cafe windows and scarcely-filled stadiums during sporting matches.

These are the eerie, once bustling scenes as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the globe.

And with the number of infections and deaths steadily rising day by day, the closure of more businesses and cancellation of events worldwide is likely to occur.

A subway station in Milan, Italy, barely has any passengers as the coronavirus sweeps the country. Picture: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP

In Italy, where 366 people have so far died and 7375 have become infected, train stations like Rome's Terminuses Central Station and Milan's Central Station are vacant with barely a soul in sight.

A deserted hall at Milan’s Central Station. Picture: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty

It is an uncanny sight considering these stations are usually bursting at the seams with residents and visitors from all walks of life.

A completely empty San Marco Square in Venice, Italy. Picture: Marco Di Lauro/Getty

Museums and large tourist attractions have also been shut down by the Italian government to prevent the spread of the virus.

Now San Marco Square in Venice, Italy, remains completely empty, along with Pompeii's archaeological ruins and a blockbuster exhibit in Rome.

The Colosseum in Rome, Italy, will be closed following the government’s new prevention measures on public gatherings. Picture: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Access to the Sistine Chapel - one of the world's biggest tourist attractions - will also be closed until April 3.

Police will also set up controls at train stations and stop all cars on main roads in and out of Italy, and flights from Milan will be suspended.

Penalties of three months in jail or a 206 euro ($A233) fine for flouting the rules will be applied.

All weddings are also suspended until April 3, and cinemas and ski slopes in the northern regions are closed until further notice.

Diners are also expected to keep a metre away from each other in eateries across Italy.

In Iraq - the country hardest hit by the coronavirus in the Middle East - protesters can be seen disinfecting themselves in makeshift booths and streets are sprayed as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Protesters being disinfected in a makeshift disinfection booth. Picture: Khalid Mohammed

State media has reported all flights to Europe would be suspended indefinitely.

Iraq has reported 62 confirmed cases and four deaths, according to The New York Times.

Iraqi workers spraying disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus in the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, Iraq. Picture: Anmar Khalil

It is a relatively small number compared to neighbouring country Iran - reporting 6566 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 194 deaths.

AC Milan’s Samu Castillejo kicking from the corner in an empty stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Picture: Spada/LaPresse via AP

In Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Kabba - the building at the centre of Islam's most important mosque, Great Mosque of Mecca - is blocked from the public and the mosque is being sterilised.

An area in the Grand Mosque has, however, been re-opened after suspending the year-long umra pilgrimage during which worshippers circle the Kaaba seven times.

An empty train carriage from the Termini Central Station in Rome, Italy. Picture: Marco Di Lauro/Getty

After authorities confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia - a 19-year-old woman who flew in from Milan, Italy.

But very few people can be seen in Bolivar square.

It is a popular tourist attraction usually flooded with people, pigeons and travellers taking photos.

The coronavirus has also taken a toll on the US with many wearing face masks in the street.

Columbia University in New York has also suspended classes after a member of its community was quarantined due to being exposed to the virus.

There are 545 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the US and 22 deaths.

Concerns are mounting the US could be the next coronavirus hotspot, with 30 of the country's 50 states having confirmed cases.

In Japan, 1150 people are confirmed to have the coronavirus and 12 people have so far died.

Many are wearing face masks for protection - even wrestlers arriving to the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka at Edion Arena on Sunday, which did not have spectators.

Spectator seats are empty during a fight between sumo wrestlers at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka, western Japan. Picture: Kyodo News via AP

Wrestlers were required to use hand-sanitising spray before entering the arena as well as had their temperatures taken before entering the raised ring.

Sumo officials have said if a wrestler is diagnosed with the coronavirus, the 15-day tournament will be immediately halted.

A Chinese Blue Sky Rescue volunteer fumigates and disinfects an area of a local bus station in Beijing, China. Picture: Kevin Frayer/Getty

China has reported 40 new cases in the past 24 hours - bringing the nation's total number of cases to 80,735 and 3199 deaths.

Its streets are still fairly bare with officials actively disinfecting areas.

It is a similar sight in South Korea, which has reported 60 more cases of coronavirus, raising its total to 7383.

South Korean army soldiers spray disinfectant as a precaution against a new coronavirus on a street in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Ahn Young-Joon

In Hong Kong, tourists and locals are no longer at the Peak - a popular destination when many would take selfies. This photo comparison here shows how busy it once got and what it's like today.

Masks have become the norm for those who venture outside.

Planes are also grounded at Hong Kong's International airport with flgihts reduced.

A woman wearing a mask holds a bunch of flower as a precaution against coronavirus, at a subway station in Hong Kong. Picture: AP

North Korea, which has not reported a case of coronavirus but has put thousands in quarantine and nearly closed its borders, flew dozens of diplomats and other foreigners out of the country early Monday.

Stadium seats are empty during the pro volleyball V-league game between the Wooricard Wibee and Hyundai Capital Services Skywalkers in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Lee Jin-Man

Inside the usually busy central train station in Milan. Picture: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP