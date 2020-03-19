Menu
Stay up to date on the latest about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting Chinchilla and surrounds.
News

Coronavirus: Stay informed with the latest news in Chinchilla

Jordan Philp
by
19th Mar 2020 2:12 PM

WITH an increasing number of us being forced to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinchilla News will be here to bring you all the latest breaking news and critical information.

Through email, alerts and our social media page, you can keep up with the latest.

Firstly, a digital subscription to the Chinchilla News will ensure you're the first to know any local coronavirus news, health advice and local cases as soon as it happens.

As always, any emergency public safety alerts will be published as a free online story.

We currently have a special digital subscription offer where you can access unlimited digital content, for our introductory offer of $3 per week for the first 12 weeks.

Not only does that give you access to the best local stories, but also the best stories from The Courier-Mail and other regional titles.

Over the coming days and weeks, we will prove to you why it pays to be in the know.

You'll be the first to hear about the latest coronavirus developments as well as live rolling coverage of our council elections, business openings and closures, what's going in our local courts, job opportunities and more.

You'll also get access to email and app alerts on big breaking stories.

A morning email newsletter on Monday and Friday each week will also ensure you're up to date with the best of our local stories.

STAY INFORMED ON FACEBOOK

You can also get all the latest news directly to your news feed by liking and following the Chinchilla News Facebook page. Make sure you change your settings to see posts from us first so you don't miss out.

Here you can participate in debates with other readers, send a story tip or message to our journalists and join in the fun of our weekly 'best of Chinchilla' series every Monday, where each Monday night we ask for nominations to celebrate the best of our town.

While we all face anxious times, be assured that, as we have been for more than 50 years, we're for you now.

