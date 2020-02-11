Coronavirus: southwest hospitals ready to respond

If coronavirus were to arrive in the region, the South West Hospital and Health Service has a plan in place.

CORONAVIRUS' spread has sent shockwaves around the world, as the number of reported cases in other countries climbs quickly.

In Australia, experts are working on vaccines, and a major Queensland hospital has isolated five people who are confirmed to have the virus.

But what is the situation in the southwest?

While no cases of the virus have reached the region, a Queensland Health spokeswoman confirmed the South West Hospital and Health Service has a plan in place, in line with every other hospital in the state.

"The South West Hospital and Health Service is well-prepared to respond to the current international threat of novel coronavirus," the spokeswoman said.

"The health service is working closely with Queensland Health and the rest of the state.

"We have responded to health emergencies in the past, and we will do it again.

"We will update the local community if there is a confirmed case in the South West."

Anyone who has developed a fever or respiratory symptoms within 14 days of travelling to China is advised to see their GP immediately, and are urged to call ahead to advise the clinic of their symptoms so precautions can be taken

For more information on coronavirus, contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or visit the Queensland Health website.