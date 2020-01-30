Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Coronavirus set to stop more flights from China

by Matthew Killoran
30th Jan 2020 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S flight ban to and from Wuhan will be extended to other cities if needed, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said as the coronavirus continues to spread.

There are more than 6000 confirmed cases of the disease, including seven in Australia, which has now killed more than 130 people.

Many airlines, including British Airways, Air France and Cathay Pacific, have begun stopping or restricting flights to parts of mainland China to different extents.

 

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says flights to more cities will be shutdown if necessary. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says flights to more cities will be shutdown if necessary. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Mr Dutton said while Australia had only stopped flights to and from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, this would be extended if needed.

"If we need to take tough decisions in terms of closing down additional flights or stopping travel, then we will do that," Mr Dutton told 2GB.

"We have worked through different scenarios.

 

 

"For the moment, on the advice we have got, we're taking the appropriate actions.

"If we need to make decisions about other cities, or if we need to extend what we've done then we will not hesitate to do that if we think the threat is significant enough to the Australian public."

He said it was important to recognise that the vast majority of cases of the new coronavirus had been within Hubei province, where Wuhan is located.

Travellers at Brisbane International Airport wearing masks as a precaution this week. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Travellers at Brisbane International Airport wearing masks as a precaution this week. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

"We have got to do what is in our national interest," he said.

"It may well extend to other cities. The government can make a decision based on all the facts and advice on whether we stop flights from other cities.

"We've already put out warnings on whether people should consider if their travel to China is necessary."

More Stories

Show More
china coronavirus editors picks peter dutton travel virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family on brink of destocking for first time in 50 years

        premium_icon Family on brink of destocking for first time in 50 years

        News HEAVY downpours across the west has been a lifeline for many on the land, but graziers are just weeks away from destocking for the first time in half a century.

        • 30th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        Venomous snakes found escaping the heat in aircon

        premium_icon Venomous snakes found escaping the heat in aircon

        News Snakes searching in more places for something to eat

        Drought Angels teams up with Nissan to help struggling farmers

        premium_icon Drought Angels teams up with Nissan to help struggling...

        News The Drought Angels have received a vital lifeline for farmers struggle with the...

        Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        premium_icon Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        News Traumatic school run for mother and her son as kittens tossed away.