Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Desiree Dunn is selling her face mask creations from Rayner Photo on High St.
Desiree Dunn is selling her face mask creations from Rayner Photo on High St.
Business

There's no masking this business's unexpected success

Matthew Purcell
2nd Apr 2020 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN innovative new business is meeting a demand that Stanthorpe has never known.

Face masks have become so desired, that stores across town have run out of stock.

Enter Desiree Dunn, who saw a demand that wasn't being met.

"I basically saw a need and thought I could fill that need," she said.

"I can sew and it's a little bit more income for me seen we've suffered through the drought with the farm and now all this stuff."

Ms Dunn said she's been overwhelmed with interest.

"Probably sold between 50 or 60 since last Friday when I put it up on Facebook."

Desiree Dunn is selling her face mask creations from Rayner Photo on High St.
Desiree Dunn is selling her face mask creations from Rayner Photo on High St.

It's Ms Dunn's first foray into selling her knitted and sewn wares.

"My history is quilting but  only made a few bits and pieces for friends and family as gifts but nothing commercial.

"They don't take too long to make.

"I've got probably another 50 hanging up for sale.

"Been doing it daily just to keep up the variety because everyone wants something a little different.

"My understanding is there's nothing else in town. Even the chemist sent across a couple people I believe.

"So the traffic has been pretty good and obviously the word has got out.

"People seem happy with them, it's a bit different and they can't get them anywhere else."

The masks cost $8 each and can be bought from Rayner Photo at 159 High St

More Stories

business coronavirus desiree dunn
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 19 people appearing in Mitchell court next week

        premium_icon IN COURT: 19 people appearing in Mitchell court next week

        News Here is the list of the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week, on Monday, April 6.

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        Health Queensland’s Health Minister has issued a confronting warning

        Young girl granted $9m after mum sues hospital

        premium_icon Young girl granted $9m after mum sues hospital

        Health Small town's hospital to pay $9m in compensation to young girl

        POLICE WARN: Rural shooters a prime target for gun theft

        premium_icon POLICE WARN: Rural shooters a prime target for gun theft

        News Southwest police are on alert after a spate of firearm thefts in the region. They...