Coronavirus fragments found in Gold Coast sewage

VIRAL fragments of COVID-19 have been found in sewage at a Gold Coast treatment plant during wastewater testing.

The routine testing has returned a positive result at Coombabah Sewage Treatment Plant on Rain Tree Glen, Queensland Health confirmed in a statement.

It comes as Queensland Health issued a warning about three new gastrointestinal symptoms which could indicate a person has contracted COVID-19.

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea have today been added to the existing list of COVID-19 symptoms which indicate a person should be tested for the virus.

An aerial photo of the Coombabah Sewage Treatment Plant.

Meanwhile, Queensland has recorded no new cases in the past 24 hours with eight active cases across the state.

Queensland Health stated the sample which returned the positive result was taken on November 2 as part of a joint effort with the University of Queensland and a CSIRO pilot research program to test sewage for traces of COVID-19.

Sampling has been undertaken at 18 locations across the state since the middle of July.

The results from wastewater surveillance are considered alongside other information available to Queensland Health, but can indicate there are people in a wastewater catchment who have a current COVID-19 infection, or who have recently been infected.

Some people with an infection may be asymptomatic (infected but with no symptoms) or pre-symptomatic (infected but without having developed any symptoms).

"This is an important reminder that Queenslanders should not be complacent and need to keep in place good hygiene practices, maintain social distancing and get tested when sick," the statement read.

"This does not impact drinking water in any way. Local drinking water is thoroughly treated through processes that are designed to remove or kill microorganisms before they reach your taps - there is no risk when drinking water, showering, watering the garden, swimming or other activities.

"If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please get tested."

To find your closest COVID-19 testing location, including GPs, private pathology and Respiratory Clinics, visit www.qld.gov.au/covid19testing online and enter your postcode.

