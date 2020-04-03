Coronavirus death toll climbs to 26

NSW Health authorities have confirmed a 74-year-old woman with Covid-19 died overnight in Albury.

It takes the death toll to 26 in Australia.

A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee local health district said the woman acquired the virus overseas.

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded a total of 41 positive COVID-19 results, 38 which were acquired overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia now stands at 5307.

As of Friday morning there were 2389 in NSW, 1085 in Victoria, 873 in Queensland, 385 in South Australia, 392 in Western Australia, 74 in Tasmania, 87 in the Australian Capital Territory and 22 in the Northern Territory.